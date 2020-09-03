Strong winds and large waves Thursday

A strong early fall storm system passed north of Lake Superior on Thursday and brought with is strong west to northwest winds. Areas across central and eastern Wisconsin had winds well over 40 mph.

Those winds were even stronger over Lake Michigan. Buoy observations reported 10′-15′ waves. Even on Lake Michigan and Green Bay waves were in the 2′-6′ range especially along the eastern shores of both bodies of water.

The reason for the winds was due to a large and strong area of low pressure across eastern Ontario and an area of high pressure in Nebraska. The difference in pressure between these two systems produce the winds out of the west to northwest.

This is a view of the lower Green Bay from a buoy courtesy of UW-Milwaukee early Thursday afternoon.

Gusty winds are expected again Friday before we get a brief break from the blustery conditions Saturday.