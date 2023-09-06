GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- August of 2023 has come to a close, so here is a look at what occurred and what is in the forecast for the month of September.

August Recap

Temperatures were on a mind of its own this month, as we experienced some days of fall like temperatures, summer time heat, and everything in between. We had 15 days above average, 14 days below average and 2 days right at average, which helped swing our temperatures in favor of above average for the month, only by 0.4 of a degree. One day of note this month was August 23rd, when the area saw widespread temperatures in the 90s and heat index’s over 100 degrees. In our area, Appleton and Oshkosh broke daily high temperature records at 98 degrees.

Precipitation was right on average as well, topping out at 3.20in for the month, which is a touch below our normal of 3.39in for the month of August. There were times where coming close to average was in doubt, as we had multiple dry periods, with one lasting an entire week. What helped get us to right at average was on Monday August 14th, when we received 1.2in of rain with higher amounts reported in some locations.

Where does these averages rank all time for the month of August? Our average high temperature for the month ranks tied for 31st all time and monthly precipitation total at tied for 59th all time for the month of August.

September Outlook

Our latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center issued on August 31st put much of the Midwest leaning (tan shade) or likely (orange shade) below average precipitation and likely (orange/red shades) above average temperature wise for the month.

This leaning and likely below average forecast does not bode well for areas like Waushara, Green Lake and Marquette counties that are still in a Severe to Extreme drought, according to the latest Wisconsin Drought Monitor.

Although we are forecasted to be above average, on days where temperature are at average, expect to bring out the sweatshirts and sweatpants soon enough, as our average high and low temperatures are expected to drop 10 degrees from the beginning of the month. If you are keeping tabs. our average September precipitation sits at 2.67in.