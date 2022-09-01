(WFRV) – September 1 marks the beginning of meteorological fall, but before we look ahead to the new season, let’s see how the summer shaped up in northeast Wisconsin.

For the months of June, July, and August, the average temperature in the City of Green Bay was 70.4 degrees, which was 3.4 degrees above average. This marks the 14th warmest summer on record.

Precipitation came in above average as well with 12.55 inches of rain recorded.

The average temperature for fall in Green Bay is 47 degrees, with an average of 7.61 inches of liquid precipitation measured. Even though snow comes in the wintertime, fall typically sees 3.4 inches of snow.

Average temperatures for the autumn months fall from 61 degrees in September all the way down to 36.2 degrees in November. On average, the month of October picks up 0.3 inches of snow, with 3.1 inches in November.

The forecast for autumn from the Climate Prediction Center shows a slight probability for above-average temperatures for much of the United States, while precipitation is forecast to be near or slightly below average.