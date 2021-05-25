Super Flower Full Moon will appear Wednesday, what is special about this full moon?

(WFRV) – May’s Full ‘Flower Moon’ is set to appear this Wednesday night. This moon will be a rare one, as it will be a supermoon and a ‘blood moon’ for some.

In Green Bay, the moon will rise out of the southeast at 9:06 p.m. This supermoon will be the closest moon of 2021 meaning it will be the biggest and brightest moon for the year. Early Thursday morning it will set out of the southwest at 6:04 a.m.

‘Blood moons’ occur during lunar eclipses as the moon turns red underneath the earth’s shadow. However, the eclipse will only be visible for those in western North America and across the Pacific Ocean.

May’s full moon goes by the ‘Flower Moon’ because flowers spring forth across North America this month.

Lunar eclipse May 26, 2021, courtesy: NASA

Other nicknames are the Budding Moon, Leaf Budding Moon, Planting Moon, Egg Laying Moon, and Moon of the Shedding Ponies.

The next full moon will not be until June 24 which will the ‘Full Strawberry Moon’.

Send us your best ‘Flower Moon’ pictures to us on social media: