Super Pink Moon to appear this Monday. What is the meaning behind the name?

(WFRV) – A supermoon is set to appear this coming Monday night, April 26 in Northeast Wisconsin. April’s full moon is known as the “Pink Moon”. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, supermoons are “about 7% bigger and 15% brighter than the typical moon”.

In Green Bay, the super pink moon will rise out of the east at 7:29 p.m. Peak illumination will be around 10:33 p.m. before the moon sets in the morning at 6:17 a.m. in the west.

The pink moon won’t actually appear pink. Its name refers to the early springtime blooms of the moss pink wildflower native to eastern North America.

Pink moss phlox, or “moss pink,” lends its nickname to the April Moon. Courtesy: Old Famer’s Almanac

Holidaymakers view Moss Phlox flowers in full bloom at Hitsujiyama Park in Chichibu, suburban Tokyo on May 5, 2010. Over 400,000 Moss Phlox plants covering approximately 17,600 square meters continues to attract many visitors during the holiday season in Japan. AFP PHOTO/Kazuhiro NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

April’s full moon also goes by other names: Breaking Ice Moon, Moon of the Red Grass Appearing, Sucker Moon, and Moon When the Ducks Come Back.

