Temperatures and precipitation above average for March

The month of March came in like a lamb and left like a lamb as our weather was quiet overall to wrap up the month. We did see temperatures that were above average in Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh as well as precipitation totals. While we saw a good amount of rain across the area, snowfall was lacking with all three locations measuring below average snowfall for the month.

The two graphics above show precipitation and snowfall totals as of March 31st in Green Bay. Not only does our precipitation show above average values for the month, but we are also nearly 3″ above average for this time of the year. As previously mentioned, snowfall for March was below average with only 2.5″ being measured compared to the average 8.1″. For the season however our snow totals are well above average by close to a foot for this time of the year.

Top 10 wettest March rankings for Green Bay

The 4.36″ of rain and melted snow recorded in Green Bay in March ranked as the 4th wettest on record.

Top 10 wettest March rankings for Appleton

The story was similar in Appleton with the 4.17″ of rain and melted snow leading to the 5th wettest March on record.

Top 10 wettest March rankings for Oshkosh

A similar story could be said in Oshkosh with 4.20″ of rain and melted snow being measured. This ranked as the 5th wettest March on record.

Across the Upper Midwest, temperatures and precipitation were above average for the month across most of the region. The maps below show the departures from average for temperature (left) as well as precipitation (right).





Looking ahead to the month of April the Climate Prediction Center is showing temperatures that should be above average for the month across the eastern half of the county. Temperatures to the west are expected to be below average.

The average high temperature for April 1st in Green Bay is 47° with the average low at 29°. By the end of the month the average high in Green Bay increases to 61° with the average low at 39°.