The colder the better? How Rodgers and the Packers have performed under freezing

(WFRV) – The Frozen Tundra will host the Divisional round between the Packers and 49ers this coming Saturday. Our forecast is still calling for temperatures in the teens at kickoff. So how does each QB match up in the below-freezing temperatures?

Pro Football Reference has weather conditions in the box score for every NFL game since 1999. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are obviously no stranger to cold weather. What is impressive, is the team’s performance under Rodgers in kickoff temperatures 32 degrees (freezing) or below. In these games started, Rodgers is 28-8 overall, 6-3 in the playoffs. In fact, Rodgers’ win percentage jumps from his career number of 67 percent to just near 78 percent when freezing cold air is present.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has started in 68 NFL games. However, none of them have been below freezing let alone below 40 degrees. The coldest game he’s started had a kickoff high temperature of 40 in Baltimore on Dec 1, 2019. It’s worth noting, Garoppolo played high school and college football in the state of Illinois. Also, his time at the NFL level in New England as a backup may have him a little bit better prepared despite the lack of experience in the cold as a starter.