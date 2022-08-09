GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For many of us the summer, sunshine, and 70 degrees sound like the perfect time to get outside and take a walk with your family or friends, and even your four-legged pal!

However, the temperature of the asphalt is actually almost 50 degrees hotter than the temperature of the air outside. This means for many pups, their paws are burning up, while we may be enjoying a nice day.

Dr. Becky Krull, a veterinarian and owner of Buddy’s Vet, gives helpful tips on how to keep your pet safe and healthy on walks this summer.

“Heat, especially in Wisconsin, is a big deal for our pets, right? So, number one: if you’re gonna go on a walk, the big rule of thumb is first thing in the morning, when it’s cool, or last thing at night, you know when the sun’s gone down so it’s a little cooler. But morning is really when we’re looking to do that,” said Dr. Krull.

Many people here in northeast Wisconsin would claim that a summer day with 77 degree temperatures is relatively comfortable. However, when the air temperature is 77 degrees, the asphalt temperature is around 125 degrees.

When it’s 86 degrees out, the asphalt temperature is around 135 degrees. At 125 degrees alone, serious skin destruction can occur in just 60 seconds.

Always make sure to check the asphalt prior to letting your pet walk on it, so their paws don’t get burned.

“When you’re gonna go on the asphalt or cement to take a walk, the advice is to take the back of your hand and hold it on the asphalt for 5 seconds, if you can’t tolerate it comfortably, and not like ‘Oh my God, this is so hot tolerating…like oh yeah no problem I can walk on this, that’s when we know it’s safe for our dogs to go out there,” said Dr. Krull.

According to Dr. Krull, some signs to look for in your pup that the heat is really getting to them is excess panting, becoming lethargic, vomiting, and diarrhea, or if they just pass out…then the weather is too warm, and they need to seek cool air and need to hydrate.

For further questions, please contact your local veterinarian.