GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s summer, so it’s the perfect time to be out there on the patio with your family cooking up a nice barbeque. However, grills can be fueled by different gases, but the main two are charcoal and propane.

These both emit greenhouse gases into our atmosphere, and many of us may not know the difference.

Jason Treutel, the DNR’s Air Management Chief, said, “Well grilling with propane can be quicker and simpler, but it may not be able to provide the high heat of a charcoal fire, depending on the grill. whereas charcoal grilling can provide a different flavor profile due to higher heat and smokiness of fuel source.”

According to a 2017 consumer study by the Harth Patio and Barbeque Association, 64 percent of respondents say they use gas grills, whereas 44 percent use charcoal grills.

Treutel said propane is the way to go. “Propane grilling uses a cleaner burning fuel source. it doesn’t use lighter fluid and it can also reduce grilling time,” he added.

Here are more tips to help the environment while enjoying time around the barbeque:

“Well first off you could consider using cleaner propane or electric grills. so consider using an electric or chimney charcoal starter to light charcoal to limit air pollutant emissions,” explained Treutel.