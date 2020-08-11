The Midwest experienced a derecho Monday, but what is a derecho?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – On Monday, a strong derecho made its way through most of the Midwest. Damage reports are still begin assessed across the region. A derecho is defined by the National Weather Services as having a wind damage area of at least 240 miles with wind gusts of at least 58 mph for most of its length.

At peak intensity some areas in Eastern Iowa observed wind gusts over 100 mph. The system tracked from South Dakota all the way through western Ohio. In total there were over 600 reports of wind gusts over 58 mph from the Nebraska-Iowa border all the way to northwest Indiana.

In Wisconsin, the system skirted southern portions of the state. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service offices in Wisconsin. A brief EF-0 tornado was observed in Grant county in southwestern Wisconsin. Another tornado off of the same derecho was reported near Lake Geneva consistent of EF-0 tornado in southeastern Wisconsin.

The running count of tornadoes in Wisconsin is now at 14 in 2020. Annually Wisconsin averages about 23 tornadoes per year.

