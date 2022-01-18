Tonga eruption shockwave picked up on WFRV weather station

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A strong volcanic eruption occurred Saturday morning in the Pacific Ocean just over 7,000 miles away from Northeast Wisconsin.

Tonga’s Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai underwater volcano spewed ash over 12 miles high into the atmosphere. Sounds from the blast were heard thousands of miles away.

The eruption also produced enormous amounts of lightning strikes from the ash cloud and was so strong that shockwaves traveled the globe. Across the United States, pressure changes were recorded from these shockwaves.

Here at WFRV in Green Bay, the pressure change was recorded before 9 a.m. on Saturday morning. A smaller pressure change was recorded coming from the opposites direction of the initial wave later in the day on Saturday.

