US breaks 104-year-old hurricane season record

(WFRV) – 2020 has been an unusual year, but is has also been a very active Atlantic hurricane season. A tropical depression was even able to survive into our area becoming the 4th tropical system on record in Wisconsin.

On October 9th, the landfall of Hurricane Delta along the Louisiana coast broke a 104 year-old long standing tropical record for the US. The hurricane became the 10th named storm to make landfall in the continental US breaking the previous record of nine set back in 1916. Only 1-2 hurricanes typically make landfall a year in the US historically.

Delta also became the 4th named storm of 2020 to strike the Louisiana coast. It made landfall only about 15 miles to the east of where Hurricane Laura made landfall and brought devastating storm surge in late August.

Damage from Hurricane Delta

A garage partially destroyed by Hurricane Laura has the word, “Louisiana” written on it. The eye of Hurricane Delta came over this area in southwest Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP)

Alayna Trahan, 13, and her sister, Chancy, 9, paddle in a pirogue across their front yard where Hurricane Delta pushed water around their home in southwest Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP)

Water surrounds houses with tarps in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta, Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, in Iowa, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

Blue tarps and destruction are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, in Lake Arthur, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

The aftermath of Hurricane Delta is seen Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, near Jennings, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

Houses surrounded by flood waters are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, in Welsh, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

A flooded recreational area is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, in Iowa, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

This season to date has featured 25 named storms – that is more than double the typical 12 named storms the Atlantic seen each year. In fact, it is so many to the point that the National Hurricane Center named list has run out of names and moved on to the Greek Alphabet.

The only other hurricane season to feature more storms would be the 2005 season at 27 named storms. 2005 was the only other season to make it to the Greek alphabet and was still naming storms all the way close to the New Year with the last named storm being Zeta. That is the same year Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Louisiana coast.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic runs through the end of November. With that much time to go, it is looking increasing likely that 2020 will go down as the most active hurricane season ever.

See More Beyond the Forecast Posts