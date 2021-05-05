Volunteers help Shawano Lake Watershed project to improve water quality

SHAWANO, Wis (WFRV) – The Wisconsin DNR is partnering with WAMSCO, Connecting Our Waters, and Shawano County Land Conservation Department to expand volunteering opportunities for water sampling around Shawano Lake.

The goal is to gather data to improve water quality and prevent pollution.

Andrew Hudak, a Water Resources Biologist for DNR, says, “A lot of the data we use is a status check to see how the stream is doing at that particular place and that particular time.”

This week volunteers took part in training along Shioc River in Navarino, which is part of the Shawano watershed.

Volunteers work to identify the critters

Volunteers sample material from the Shioc River

Volunteers check and record depths of the Shioc River

Critters pulled from the Shioc River

Andrew Hudak gathers water samples

Volunteers serve as citizen scientists; they are expected to take samples once every 15 to 30 days to monitor their assigned stream.

These volunteers were taught to sample water temperature, dissolved oxygen, and flow. One of the last tasks involved identifying stream critters. The instruments needed to accomplish these tasks are supplied.

The samples are important. Water from the watershed eventually ends up in Shawano Lake. Water from Shawano Lake travels through Lake Winnebago before entering the Bay of Green Bay.

Hudak explains, “This data really helps us to try and collect information to understand the water as it enters larger bodies of water downstream, and also to try and track sources. So if we observe that there a lot of total suspended solids we can help work with our partner.. to help correct some of that pollution into the rivers or streams.”

One of the sheets where Volunteers record data

“Sign-up, you learn so much information…Water is Life” says Volunteer Susan Lambert-Tease.

If you are looking to volunteer and help protect Wisconsin’s water quality click the link here.