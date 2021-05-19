Warm air is in the forecast, but cooler water remains in place

(WFRV) – Spring is the time of year for change. This includes our water and air temperatures which continue to climb into the beginning of the summer.

Northeast Wisconsin will have many opportunities over the next week to reach 80 degrees, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the water is warm enough to go into.

Water temperatures that are in the 50s are enough to be dangerous. Cold shock is when there are dramatic changes in breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure. In fact, water temperatures in the 50-60-degree range can cause cold shock that is just as dangerous as a water temperature of 35 degrees.

Body heat can be lost 4 times faster in cold water than in cold air.

Hypothermia goes beyond the initial dangers of cold shock; it is when your core body temperature continues to drop below 95 degrees.

Water temperatures along Lake Michigan, in the Bay, and in Lake Winnebago remain cooler ranging from the 50s to 60s.

Land is easier to heat up than the water. This is because water is a slower conductor of heat which means it takes more energy to heat up.

Lake Michigan and Bay water temperatures on May 18, 2021



Therefore, it is common for us to see a huge gap between a warm springtime air temperature compared to cooler water temperature.

The best advice is to be aware of the water temperatures and conditions before you jump in.