(WFRV) – Thursday night into Friday morning Northeast Wisconsin generally saw 1-2″ of snow fall across the area. A wintry mix then flipped over as temperatures climbed into the 40s Friday morning. This mild air melted has melted a good amount of this snow. Here are some of the snow totals:

A cold front now is dropping our temperatures through the early morning hours into Saturday. Most will go from highs in the 40s in the morning to lows in the single digits Saturday morning.

Refreezing of the roadways with the melted snowfall may cause some issues. Be sure to check the sidewalks, and parking spots for slick spots when walking outside as well.