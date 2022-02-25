SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – When living in Wisconsin in the wintertime you’ve pretty much seen it all: sleet, hail, squalls, snowfalls, snowstorms. However, thanks to one lucky resident, you can now add snow devil to the list.

Austin Hoeckendorff shared with Local 5 rare footage of a snow devil whirling around in Suamico.

A snow devil is defined by the World Meteorological Organization as snow that is raised from the ground and begins to spin in a whirling motion.

Oftentimes, these rare phenomena resemble tornados, however, they are not considered to be in the tornado family as they don’t form from a thunderstorm.

Instead, these snow devils form when dry snow is picked up by gusty winds creating a vortex.

According to Meteorology Minute, miniature vortexes of wind are constantly happening all around us but are invisible to the human eye unless something is being wrapped up in it- and in this case, it was snow.

Take a look for yourself and keep your eyes peeled, maybe you’ll spot one too!

Video Courtesy of Austin Hoeckendorff