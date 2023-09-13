GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Waterspouts were observed this morning in the southern portion of Lake Michigan, according to Special Marine Warnings issued by the National Weather Service Office in Milwaukee. But what exactly is a waterspout and when do they occur the most?

A waterspout tornado is a simply a tornado that forms over water or forms over land and moves over a water mass, like a bay, large lake or ocean. These tornados carry the same characteristics as land based tornados, with a cloud base and funnel cloud.

These waterspouts occur the most during the month of September, according to the Mariners Weather Log published in 2004 by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. The post says in a calendar year, near 40% of a calendar years waterspouts over the Great Lakes occurs in the month of September.

Video provided to Local 5 Wednesday morning by Ron in Cudahy, WI shows a waterspout tornado moving across the lake, with a great view of the condensation funnel and the cloud base above.

Another Video provided to Local 5 from AJ in Milwaukee a top the Northwest Mutual Tower shows another view of a waterspout tornado from a distance.

These tornados can be very impactful to mariners, as they can overturn and damage boats and ships in its path. What is the best way to stay safe while out on the water? Always listen to your NOAA Radio for Special Marine Warnings and keep your eyes to the sky and if one is spotted, travel 90 degrees from its motion and never travel through one, according to a post from the National Weather Service in Miami Florida.