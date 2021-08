SHERWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) – Much of the past few days have featured hazy sunshine. All of the haze can be traced back to the ongoing wildfire on the west coast bringing smoke into the midwest.

Sunrises and sunsets have been colorful at times thanks to this wildfire smoke. Check out this one sunset photo from Amy Couillard in High Cliff Marina.

