Weather photo of the week: ice shoves appearing in Northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The wind has been up throughout much of this week in Northeast Wisconsin. Some areas were gusting over 50 mph on Thursday. This has created widespread ice shoves along Lake Winnebago. Check out this picture from earlier this week of one along Lake Winnebago near Oshkosh.

Courtesy: Crystal Perez

Warmer temperatures from this week also factored into this phenomenon. Ice on the lake becomes loose along with the warmth allowing for the stronger winds to form this picturesque image.

Temperatures will remain above freezing through next week. Watch for ice shoves to form to go along with these temperatures.

Local 5 viewer Cindy Sengstock also sent us these pictures of the ice shoves forming in Little Suamico.

  • Cindy Sengstock
  • Cindy Sengstock
  • Cindy Sengstock

And a viewer along South Bayshore Road near Brussels sent us this video of the ice shoves quickly forming:

