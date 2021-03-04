NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Weather photo of the week: northern lights in Crivitz

(WFRV) – A faint aurora was pictured during the late hours on March 2, 2021 in Crivitz. Although the northern lights were tough to see with the naked eye, with a higher resolution camera they became more visible.

The best way to see the northern lights typically means being away from any light pollution. This allows your eyes to adjust to the darkness.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, “Aurora Borealis are the result of electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth’s atmosphere.”

No significant amount of solar activity is expected over the next couple of days in Wisconsin.

