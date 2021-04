(WFRV) – Periods of light rain started out this week in Northeast Wisconsin. Despite, the dreary weather it did make for some good imagery! Check out this photo of a rainbow taken Monday, April 12 in the morning courtesy of Jackie Flesch in Ada, Wisconsin.

Rainbows typically appear right after rain because it needs water droplets to be in the air. In order to see one, the sun must be behind you as well.

Send your best weather photos to us on social media: