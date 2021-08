BERRY LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – The last full week of August brought the heat and humidity, but it also brought some showers and storms. Tuesday morning into midday, Northeast Wisconsin did see a line of storms develop with some stronger storms near the lakeshore.

On the leading edge of these storms, a shelf cloud became visible. Check out this shelf cloud photo on Tuesday taken by Mike McDermot in Berry Lake.

Send us your best weather photos to us on social media: