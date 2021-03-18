Weather photo of the week: sunrise in Manitowoc

Courtesy: Leanne Swetlik in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Sunrises were a bit later this week thanks to daylight saving time which began this weekend. Check out this awesome image near sunrise on March 14 of the Manitowoc lighthouse with beautifully colored skies in the background taken by Leanne.

Spring forward shifted those sunrise times to near 7 a.m. to start the week. With daylight continuing to increase, the next time Manitowoc will have a sunrise after 7 a.m. will be on October 11.

