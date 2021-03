Crivitz, Wisc. (WFRV) – It has been a generally cloudy and gloomy week for most of Northeast Wisconsin with temperatures that still ran above average. However, there was some sun to start the week especially up in the northwoods.

This is a picture taken by Dan in Crivitz along Lake Noquebay at sunset on March 21. Ice shoves along the smaller lake appeared to compliment the colorful skies to close the day.

