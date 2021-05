OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The heat is on in Northeast Wisconsin. Highs have been at least in the 70s for 7 of the last 9 days.

Clouds have also been on and off since last week which has created some vivid sunsets. Photo of the week shows this sunset in Oshkosh taken by Pao Yang on May 13.

Send your best weather photos to us on social media: