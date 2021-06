(WFRV) – It was quite the way to kickoff Thursday morning on June 10. A rare partial solar eclipse was visible shortly after sunrise in Northeast Wisconsin. The forecast cooperated and kept the skies clear enough for pictures.

Partial eclipse in Appleton, June 10, 2021

Partial eclipse in Manitowoc, June 10, 2021

Partial eclipse in Green Bay, June 10, 2021

Partial eclipse in Appleton, June 10, 2021

Meteorologist Jordan Lamers even got time-lapse view of the rare event on our Storm Team 5 Skyview Camera in Oshkosh.

