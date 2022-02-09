(WFRV)- Small quick hitting snow chances have been the theme to start off 2022. Often, at Storm Team 5, we refer to some of these snow chances as clipper systems. What exactly do we mean when we say that?

Clipper systems often follow the jet stream pattern displayed by the white arrows in the picture below which stretches back into Canada. This is the set-up we have been in recently, and the reason why we haven’t seen big snowstorms since the start of the new year.

Quick moving low-pressure systems often form in southern Canada and follows this jet stream pattern like a highway. These storms don’t often bring much snow with low moisture content and faster movement. However, they can also bring breezy conditions as well as cold air behind them.

Sometimes these storm systems can even bring a wintry mix depending on temperatures at the surface and above us in the atmosphere.

Historically, bigger snowstorms for us in Northeast Wisconsin tend to originate to our south and west with the low-pressure system tracking between Chicago and Milwaukee. Usually, this allows the storm system to tap into the moisture in the Gulf of Mexico.

For us in Northeast Wisconsin, this set-up will give us the best chance at a large amount of snow

Clipper systems have had multiple names over the years. A clipper itself is a fast-moving sailing vessel from the 19th century, hence the comparison to this fast-moving type of storm. Depending on the province of Canada they originate, these names can vary. Alberta Clipper, Saskatchewan screamer or Manitoba Mauler just make a few of the names for these types of systems.

Northeast Wisconsin’s snowiest month is January. Through the start of February, Green Bay is running a slight snow deficit on the winter season.