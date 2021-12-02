What are the historical odds Northeast Wisconsin will have a white Christmas?

(WFRV) – The holiday season has just begun with the start of December. Thoughts may start to wander to Christmas Day already and whether we could be in store for a white Christmas in Northeast Wisconsin. What are the chances that the vision of a white Christmas will happen based on history?

Wisconsin has a wide range in chances at a white Christmas across the state historically. Based on the climate averages from 1981-2010, the odds of having at least 1 inch of snow on the ground in Milwaukee are in the 41 to 50 percent range. Along the lakeshore, odds increase to 51-60 percent.

Green Bay and the Fox Cities lie in the 61 to 75 percent range. Getting into the northern portions of the state near Rhinelander, chances climb to over 90 percent.

In more recent data, Green Bay has not had a white Christmas since 2017. There was a big snow depth of 14 inches back in 2013 on Christmas Day, along with 7 straight white Christmas days from 2007-2013.

Overall in the last 10 years, Green Bay has underperformed compared to historical averages. Only 50 percent of the time we have had a white Christmas.

Now for those who want to see the snowflakes flying on Christmas Day, we have had a few recent Christmas days with snowfall…just not that much that stuck to the ground. 4 times in the past 6 years, snow has fallen on Christmas only to accumulate to a Trace or just over a half-inch in 2016.

In the last 20 years, there have only been 3 times Green Bay has picked up 1 inch or greater of snow on Christmas Day.