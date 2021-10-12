What do you call this season, ‘Autumn’ or ‘Fall’?

(WFRV) – It’s the season of cool air, shortening daylight, and carved pumpkins sprouting up left and right.

Fall! Or for some who are more traditional, Autumn! Two interchangeable names for a single season that marks the transition from summer to winter. Where did these two words come from?

According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, ‘autumn’ is the oldest of the two words coming from Latin origins (autumnus). The word came to the English language in the 1300s. ‘Autumn’ was much more popular to use until the 1800s, especially in Britain.

Poets used the term “fall of leaves” as another way to describe autumn. Eventually, the phrase was just shortened to ‘fall’ in the 1600s.

The term ‘fall’ flourished and became much more popular in the United States which is still the case today.

I set up a poll on my Twitter page to see if a few of my followers preferred ‘fall’ or ‘autumn’. The answer was largely what I expected, the vast majority chose ‘fall’.

Given that most who voted were from the United States, ‘fall’ won by a large margin with over 92 percent of the vote.