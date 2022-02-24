(WFRV) – If you have ever lived in a colder climate close to a turbulent river, lake, or even am ocean you may know what ‘pancake ice’ is. On our Storm Team 5 Skyview Network camera earlier this week, this phenomenon was picked up on a camera in Manitowoc. So what exactly is ‘pancake ice’ and how does it form?

Manitowoc River, Feb 21, courtesy: John Brunner

Manitowoc River, Feb 21, Courtesy: Aundrea Farr Winkel

Manitowoc River, Feb 21, Courtesy: Aundrea Farr Winkel

Above are a few of the pictures of the Manitowoc River from earlier this week on Monday. Notice all of the ‘pancake ice’ scattered on the river. The formation starts with freezing temperatures that lead to grease ice which is a thin ice layer or slush on the surface of agitated water.

If you remember, this past Monday Manitowoc had gusts over 20 mph with temperatures just below freezing after a warm Sunday. With the swirling movement of water, this ice breaks apart and forms circular disks. When each disk bumps into one another, it forms the outer ridge.

Since Monday, colder temperatures in Manitowoc have frozen over the river a bit to form more ice sheets. This means the ‘pancake ice’ is no longer present at least for right now.