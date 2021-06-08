What is the reason for the early season heat in Northeast Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – Near record breaking to record breaking heat has been in Northeast Wisconsin since Friday, June 4. Temperatures routinely have been running around 20 degrees above average.

Crazy enough, Green Bay has had a higher temperature than the cities of Miami, Dallas, Atlanta, and Los Angeles from Friday through Monday.

What is the reason we are seeing this warmth?

The short answer is we have a strong upper level ridge in place throughout much of the country with the jet stream running to our north. Under the ridge, a heat dome has built in since last Friday, which has trapped the warm air over us.

Upper level ridge in place across much of the country on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

This ridge will not budge much this week as those temperatures will hover close to 90 and eventually in the 80s.

In Green Bay, a record high of 95 degrees was recorded on June 5, with record warm overnight lows on June 6 and June 7.

This stretch of 5 days in a row in the 90s is enough to qualify as a heat wave, which is 3 or more days at 90 degrees or above. If Wednesday’s high is 90 or above, the streak will tie the longest heat wave in the month of June at 6 days.

On record, this heat wave is the 2nd earliest ever in Green Bay behind a heat wave that started on June 3rd all the way back in 1934.

Normally Green Bay reaches 90 for the first time around June 27, so we are well ahead of the pace for 90 degree days in one year.