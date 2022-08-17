(WFRV) – The National Weather Service’s latest forecast says that La Niña will continue into the fall. How will this impact fall weather in Wisconsin?

What is La Niña?

The National Weather Service describes La Niña as the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific. La Niña events happened every three to five years or so.

The National Ocean Service says that La Niña brings cold, nutrient-rich water to the surface. These cold waters push the jet stream northward which can lead to drought conditions in the southern part of the country.

During a La Niña year, winter temperatures are warmer than normal in the South and cooler than normal in the North.

How will this affect fall in Wisconsin?

The three-month temperature outlook for September, October and November was provided by the National Weather Service.

Based on the map Wisconsin has about a 33-40% probability to be above normal temperatures.

The National Weather Service also had a three-month precipitation outlook for September, October and November.

The precipitation outlook is on the opposite side when compared to the temperature outlook. Wisconsin has about a 33-40% probability to be below average.

Previous Autumns in Wisconsin

Below are the averages for temperature, precipitation and snowfall during the autumn season in Green Bay:

Average Temperature 48.6° Average Precipitation 7.85″ Average Snowfall 3.4″ Using the new 1991-2020 30-year climate data

Below are the results of the last two years during this La Niña:

Autumn 2020 Average Temperature 48.5° Precipitation 9.16″ Snowfall 2.1″ Autumn 2021 Average Temperature 51.3° Precipitation 3.13″ Snowfall 6.4″

When comparing the last two years to the past thirty, there are some differences. In 2021, the average temperature was nearly three degrees higher compared to the average from 1991-2020. There was also a three-inch increase in snowfall.

However, in 2020, there was over an inch less snow compared to the average of the previous thirty years.

Local 5’s Meteorologist Chad Roethlisberger contributed to this article.