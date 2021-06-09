What to expect from the partial solar eclipse Thursday morning

(WFRV) – A ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse will occur on Thursday. For us in the northern United States, the eclipse will be a partial one.

This annular eclipse means the moon is near its farthest point and does not completely block the sun like a rare total solar eclipse.

The moon moves in front of the sun in a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse as seen from Tanjung Piai, Malaysia on December 26, 2019. (Photo by Sadiq ASYRAF / AFP) (Photo by SADIQ ASYRAF/AFP via Getty Images)

The moon cast a shadow at the sun blocking it partially in a partial solar eclipse as it sets on Monday Jan. 26, 2009 at Manila’s bay, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

TOPSHOT – This composite image shows the moon as it moves in front of the sun in a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse as seen from Tanjung Piai in Malaysia on December 26, 2019. (Photo by Sadiq ASYRAF / AFP) (Photo by SADIQ ASYRAF/AFP via Getty Images)

Cardboard frames for solar eclipse glasses are stacked in the American Paper Optics factory in Bartlett, Tenn., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The company is one of many businesses _ hotels, campgrounds and stores _ taking advantage of the total solar eclipse _ when the moon passes between Earth and the sun. The moon’s shadow will fall in a diagonal ribbon across the U.S., from Oregon to South Carolina. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

Solar eclipses occur when the moon moves between the sun and the Earth from the viewpoint of our planet.

Here is the path of the partial eclipse early Thursday morning across the United States. Only the eastern and northern portions of the country will get a glimpse at it.



Solar Eclipse Path with time in UTC, June 10, 2021

In Northeast Wisconsin, this will all occur at sunrise with the eclipse happening as the sun comes up at 5:07 a.m. out of the east.

The maximum point of the eclipse is only 3 minutes after sunrise where around 44% of the sun will be covered by the moon. After that, the eclipse will eventually wrap up at 5:43 a.m.

Since the eclipse is near sunrise, the best view point will be somewhere where trees don’t obstruct the view.

Areas north of Lake Superior into Northwest Ontario and the Arctic tundra will get to see the full ‘ring of fire’ eclipse if the forecast cooperates.

In Northeast Wisconsin, there is the possibility of some patchy morning fog that could obscure the eclipse. Check the latest forecast here:

Remember do not look directly into the sun, and sunglasses do not provide enough protection. Only look at the sun through an approved solar filter. Later this year, a total solar eclipse will be visible in the far southern hemisphere.

