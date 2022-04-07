WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Wisconsin tornado and severe weather drills are happening on Thursday and multiple northeast counties are ready.

The whole goal of the drills is to make people start thinking about a potential worst-case scenario and help everyone prepare for that just-in-case.

On Thursday, two drills will happen across the state – one runs from 1:45 to 2:00 p.m. and another later in the day at 6:45-7:00 p.m. If the drills don’t happen due to severe weather, the backup day will be the next day Friday, April 8. Any change in the date will be announced on the ReadyWisconsin website.

This year’s drills are slightly different than the ones in the past. One of the changes include not having a mock tornado watch/warning issued by the National Weather Service. To read more about the changes, click here.

Below is a list of counties that have released information about siren use:

Brown Co. County officials say they will participate in the two drills on Thursday.

Calumet Co. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office reports sirens will only sound for the 1:45 p.m. drill.

Kewaunee Co. The outdoor warning sirens will not be sounded on drill day since officials say they want to test their alternative method of communication, RaveAlart.

Oconto Co. Oconto County Fire & Rescue says all outdoor sirens will be activated for the 1:45 p.m. drill.

Outagamie Co. Officials say the outdoor warning sirens will be activated for both drills on Thursday.

Winnebago Co. An announcement states the county will test its outdoor warning sirens twice on April 7.

What can YOU do?

“Talk about it with your children because sometimes your children are at home while you’re at work, especially during the summer months, especially if they’re old enough to stay by themselves, do they know what to do? Do they know where to go?” explained Paula Reider, Emergency Management Director for Outagamie County.

To help you prepare for the tornado season, Local 5 compiled a few helpful tips here.