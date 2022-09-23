(WFRV) – As temperatures recently dipped into lows not seen for multiple months, Wisconsinites know that winter is on its way.

But what is the earliest freeze on record? With records set as recently as 2017 and some dating back to 1915, there are some interesting facts about first freezes in Wisconsin. On average the first freeze doesn’t arrive until early October in most areas.

Here is a look at the area’s earliest, average first and latest freezes on record:

Earliest freeze on record

Location Date Green Bay September 12, 1955 Appleton September 10, 1917 Oshkosh August 30, 1915 Manitowoc September 16, 1916 Shawano August 29, 1934 Marinette September 11, 1943

Average date of first freeze

Location Date Green Bay October 8 Appleton October 9 Oshkosh October 7 Manitowoc October 15 Shawano September 26 Marinette October 5

Latest freeze on record

Location Date Green Bay November 8, 1938 Appleton November 8, 1938 Oshkosh November 19, 2016 Manitowoc November 12, 2016 Shawano October 26, 2017 Marinette November 1, 1971

Local 5’s Meteorologist Chad Roethlisberger contributed to this article.