(WFRV) – As temperatures recently dipped into lows not seen for multiple months, Wisconsinites know that winter is on its way.

But what is the earliest freeze on record? With records set as recently as 2017 and some dating back to 1915, there are some interesting facts about first freezes in Wisconsin. On average the first freeze doesn’t arrive until early October in most areas.

Here is a look at the area’s earliest, average first and latest freezes on record:

Earliest freeze on record

Location Date
Green BaySeptember 12, 1955
AppletonSeptember 10, 1917
OshkoshAugust 30, 1915
ManitowocSeptember 16, 1916
ShawanoAugust 29, 1934
MarinetteSeptember 11, 1943

Average date of first freeze

LocationDate
Green BayOctober 8
AppletonOctober 9
OshkoshOctober 7
ManitowocOctober 15
ShawanoSeptember 26
MarinetteOctober 5

Latest freeze on record

LocationDate
Green BayNovember 8, 1938
AppletonNovember 8, 1938
OshkoshNovember 19, 2016
ManitowocNovember 12, 2016
ShawanoOctober 26, 2017
MarinetteNovember 1, 1971

Local 5’s Meteorologist Chad Roethlisberger contributed to this article.