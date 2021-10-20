When does Northeast Wisconsin typically see our first snowfall

(WFRV) – A colder air mass will move in through this upcoming weekend limiting high temperatures in Northeast Wisconsin to the low to mid 50s, while overnight lows will be in the 30s.

This will be the coolest air of the season so far, but after Thursday it will not bring much precipitation. While some in the northwoods have seen their first freeze, the Fox Valley and the lakeshore have yet to have one.

Since the chill will be on the minds for many, when should we typically start to look for our first snowfall?

Our earliest snowfall on record came on September 22 back in 1995 and the latest first snowfall waited until December 30 in 1923.

In the last 30 years our average first snowfall came on November 15, and our first snowfall greater than an inch usually comes on November 26.

Who remembers last year at this time?

We recorded our first measurable snowfall over 0.1″ on October 25 in 2020. The majority of first snowfalls in the past 5 years have generally come in the month of November.

In a broader look across the Midwest, the state of Wisconsin is generally split. Half the state usually sees its first snowfall in the middle to end of November. Northern sections usually see their first snowfall in late October or early November.

Right now, with the current weather setup, it is looking likely most of Northeast Wisconsin could avoid snowfall through the end of the month.