When first fall freezes usually occur in Northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Fall leaves continue to turn colors across northern Wisconsin. It’s a true sign of the seasons changing. Another sign of the seasons changing: the crisp fall air waking up in the morning.

It is that time of the year where our attention shifts to freeze times. Historically, when do these freeze dates first start to kick in?

In September 2021, Green Bay’s lowest temperature was only 42 degrees. This means Green Bay has yet to record even our first frost which is possible when temperatures dip below 36 degrees.

Let’s take a look back at the past 5 years of fall freezes in Green Bay. Last year we had our first fall freeze on October 2. The four years before that freezes occurred in middle to late October. On our average, our first freeze occurs October 6.

First freezes have yet to be recorded in all of Northeast Wisconsin this fall. Freezes are when the air temperature drops to 32 or below. Green Bay and the Fox Valley usually see first freezes between October 1 and October 10.

In parts of Manitowoc and Kewaunee counties, freezes typically come in mid-October due to the effect of Lake Michigan. The Northwoods usually see these freezes in late September which did not happen yet this year.

Temperature can be just 36 degrees or less for frost to form. Some areas in central and northern Wisconsin saw some frost in the past two weeks.

Overall most people within the WFRV viewing area have yet to see their first frost which means most of us are running behind schedule.

Right now in the next 7-day forecast to start off October, it does not look like many of us will achieve our first freezes.