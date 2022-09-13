(WFRV) – Finally, Tuesday brought an end to what seemed like an eternity of rain across the state of Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has released the total rainfall in inches based on location.

All rainfall totals below are three-day totals from Saturday, September 10 to Monday, September 12. Here is a look at how much rain our area received:

Brown County

Denmark – 1.84

Green Bay – 2.14

Pulaski – 2.01

Calumet County

Brillion – 2.06

Chilton – 2.22

Door County

Ephraim – 2.59

Forestville – 2.14

Sturgeon Bay – 2.23

Washington Island – 2.31

Carlsville – 1.84

Florence County

Florence – 1.02

Fond du Lac County

Fond du Lac – 3.25

Forest County

Argonne – 0.59

Crandon – 0.76

Kewaunee County

Kewaunee – 1.53

Langlade County

Summit Lake – 0.93

White Lake – 1.65

Manitowoc County

Manitowoc – 1.83

Two Rivers – 1.90

St. Nazianz – 2.22

Marinette County

Amberg – 0.94

Crivitz – 1.32

Marinette – 1.26

Peshtigo – 1.54

Oconto County

Suring – 1.96

Mountain – 1.44

Oneida County

Rhinelander – 0.46

Outagamie County

Appleton – 3.06

New London – 2.89

Shiocton – 2.82

Shawano County

Cecil – 1.57

Pella – 1.83

Shawano – 1.52

Sheboygan County

Plymouth – 1.65

Sheboygan – 1.64

Waupaca County

Big Falls – 1.84

Clintonville – 1.59

Waupaca – 2.39

Waushara County

Poy Sippi – 3.44

Wautoma-Silver Lake – 2.32

Winnebago County

Omro – 2.64

Oshkosh – 3.53

Note: The National Weather Service in Green Bay does not report rainfall stats for Fond du Lac or Sheboygan County, hence, the data received is from the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan.

Both Appleton and Oshkosh broke precipitation records on Sunday, September 11 with Appleton receiving 1.85 inches of rain and Oshkosh receiving 2.04.

The old record for the city of Appleton was 1.77 inches of rain and for Oshkosh, 1.86. Both were set in the year 2000.

