(WFRV) -This Wednesday, February’s full moon will rise in the night sky right near the Leo the lion star constellation. Although clouds may be an issue in Northeast Wisconsin, what should you expect from the “Full Snow Moon”?

The name full snow moon itself is a reference to the time of year when heavy snowfall falls. In our area, typically January is actually the snowiest month. Moonrise will occur at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday with peak illumination coming earlier in the day when the moon is not visible.

If you miss the full moon Wednesday night, the following night will still appear over 98% full on Thursday.

Animals tend to play a bigger role in alternative names for this month’s full moon. “Groundhog Moon”, “Bear Moon”, “Raccoon Moon”, and “Bald Eagle Moon” just make up a few of these animal-themed names.

The Cherokee names for the month were “Bony Moon” and “Hungry Moon”. Both are used to describe February as the month when food is hard to come by.

Our next full moon will come on March 18, that is referred to as the “Worm Moon”.



