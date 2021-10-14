When to look for the spooky Full Moon in October

(WFRV) – The chill of autumn continues to settle into Northeast Wisconsin. Halloween is quickly approaching, and we all know how the Full Moon adds to the spook of the holiday.

But this year the full moon in October will not occur anywhere close to the holiday, unlike 2020 where it occurred on Halloween. So, when should you watch for the full moon while decorating or hitting haunted houses?

The Full Moon will reach peak illumination Wednesday morning after moonset. That means it will appear brightest Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The moon will also be over 95% full on Oct 19, Oct 21, and Oct 22.

October’s moon primarily goes by the Hunter’s Moon which refers to the time of year to go hunting before the cold winter starts to settle in.

Sometimes October’s Full Moon goes by the Harvest Moon when it falls closer to the fall equinox than September’s Full Moon. Other names go by the Drying Ice Moon, Falling Leaves Moon, and Freezing Moon. All these names either highlight the season or tasks done during this time of the year.

The next full moon will be November’s Beaver Moon.