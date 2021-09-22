When will leaves reach peak color in your area?

(WFRV) – September 22 officially marks the first day of fall in Northeast Wisconsin. Most of the leaves on our trees have yet to fully change into extravagant colors. However, some trees are starting to show the signs of the seasons changing over.

Which begs the question, when will areas in Wisconsin reach peak foliage?

Pictured here are the estimated fall foliage peak times in Wisconsin. In the northwestern portions of the state, peak foliage will be reached by the end of September. In northern sections of the WFRV viewing area, early October is the timeline for peak foliage.

Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and the lakeshore are estimated to reach the peak in the middle of October.

Weather plays a factor for when the fall foliage set-ups for peak. For example, we had periods of drought earlier this year along with above-average temperatures. That tends to delay the full onset of fall colors. Strong winds, heavy rain, or an early frost in the day-to-day weather can even allow leaves to fall earlier on.

Current fall color report as of September 22, 2021

Current foliage is showing some color up in Oconto, Langlade, and Menominee counties. You can find the latest fall foliage by clicking right here.

Fall color reports will be broadcasted in our weather forecasts Thursday and Friday.