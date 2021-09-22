When will leaves reach peak color in your area?

Beyond The Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – September 22 officially marks the first day of fall in Northeast Wisconsin. Most of the leaves on our trees have yet to fully change into extravagant colors. However, some trees are starting to show the signs of the seasons changing over.

Which begs the question, when will areas in Wisconsin reach peak foliage?

Pictured here are the estimated fall foliage peak times in Wisconsin. In the northwestern portions of the state, peak foliage will be reached by the end of September. In northern sections of the WFRV viewing area, early October is the timeline for peak foliage.

Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and the lakeshore are estimated to reach the peak in the middle of October.

Weather plays a factor for when the fall foliage set-ups for peak. For example, we had periods of drought earlier this year along with above-average temperatures. That tends to delay the full onset of fall colors. Strong winds, heavy rain, or an early frost in the day-to-day weather can even allow leaves to fall earlier on.

Current fall color report as of September 22, 2021

Current foliage is showing some color up in Oconto, Langlade, and Menominee counties. You can find the latest fall foliage by clicking right here.

Fall color reports will be broadcasted in our weather forecasts Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the game

Inside Skinny: Packers fence

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines: San Francisco 49ers week 3

Locker Room: Breaking down Packers win over Lions

Bostick on time in Green Bay

Bostick on next chapter