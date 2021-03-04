Where do the Great Lakes water levels stand after record high levels in 2020?

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

(WFRV) – The Great Lakes continues to see ice coverage go down with the warmer temperatures the last few days. Water levels are also down from 2020 across the Great Lakes.

Here are the current water levels on the Great Lakes as of March 3rd. Every single Great Lake is running between a half foot to 2 feet behind the March Water levels in 2020.

The Lake Michigan Huron system is about 10 inches lower than this point last year, which saw record high numbers. With regards to the long-term average, water levels are currently close to two feet above average.

What is causing this?

First of all 2018 and 2019 were some of the wettest years on record for parts of the Midwest which heavily contributed to the record high water levels to start off 2020.

  • Visible satellite on March 3, 2020, Courtesy: MODIS

Below average precipitation in the fall and winter has allowed those water levels to decrease from those higher levels.

This meteorological winter alone in Green Bay precipitation was down every month. Meteorological winter only includes the three full months of December, January ,and February.

The 6 to 10 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has Green Bay at above average precipitation.

