(WFRV) – Road conditions are a vital tool in the wintertime to help keep track of your travel before you hit the roads. Recently, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (or WisDot) expanded the roads included on that map.

Randy Hoyt is a Freeway Operations Engineer for WisDot. He says, “Previous to this update we covered 3,700 miles of centerline miles of roadway across the state. And with the enhancement, we are up to 14,000.”

The road conditions map has rapidly expanded across the state of Wisconsin. Here is the updated look. Notably in Northeast Wisconsin, highway 42 along the lakeshore, 151 east of Winnebago, highway 54 and 29 were added. Previously we had some gaps in road conditions, especially north of Shawano. These areas now have more data as well.

New road conditions map from Feb 10, 2022

Old road conditions map taken from Jan 5, 2022

How did this expansion work? Well in the past, road conditions were updated about every 4 times a day by the state patrol troopers. Now there is a different way to rely on road conditions being reported using the Maintenance Decision Support System or MDSS, a technology WisDOT has used to inform counties of plowing decisions for years.

Hoyt emphasizes, “The important thing, like I said to note, is these are calculated road conditions…they aren’t verified with human eyes. But they are updated a minimum of twice per hour.”

MDSS has multiple inputs used to make the calculation. One of these is ground-level inputs, which uses 1,170 snow plows that are outfitted with an array of sensors that keep track of things like pavement temperature, air temperature, the direction of movement, is the plow up or down, distribution of material, and the rate it distributes. Another one of these inputs includes the current weather.

Hoyt pointed out, “Some of the inputs it takes in are atmospheric weather conditions, so atmospheric…is everything above ground level. Right, so they look at National Weather Service radar which is certainly a part of this. They use airport weather stations to look at point data, and they look at satellite imagery.”

Pavement type is also a model input that is used to determine the rate of snowmelt on the road. 511 Wisconsin has the ability to override conditions segments to not advise travel. To check out these latest road conditions, you can visit 511wi.gov.