WisDOT uses frost tubes to help determine frozen road declarations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the soil freezes beneath our roadways in the wintertime in Wisconsin, higher weight limits are sometimes allowed for certain commercial trucks. This is called a frozen road declaration. In order for them to be put in place, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) uses tools like frost tubes to help.

Highway workers use these frost tubes to determine how deep the frost is below the roadways. So, what do they do with that information?

Todd Marohl, a WisDOT Maintenance Specialist, says, “We not only use it, but the counties are gathering this information on a weekly basis, there are giving that to the National Weather Service and we do it because we want those timber haulers to be able to haul those loads as soon as they can without and detrimental effects to our roadways.”



Frost tube measurement of about 26″ on February 3, 2022

Right now, Green Bay has a frost depth of about 26”. Normally, 18” is enough for a road declaration along with other tools of modeling that agree with the ground verification. Frost tubes can also be used to determine if the road has thawed out in springtime or temporary mild stretch in the wintertime.

Marohl says, “It’s not unlikely to have 4 feet of frost some years, but as it thaws out. It’s going to thaw out from the top down. So then we have the water melted in that thawed portion because it’s frozen below has no place to go…. making that piece of roadway really vulnerable.”

There are 91 frost tubes in place across the state of Wisconsin with at least 1 per county. In a frozen road declaration, the weight limit increases to 98,000 pounds. Wisconsin is split into five different zones, click here to find which areas are under a frozen road declaration.