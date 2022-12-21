(WFRV) – A winter storm system is expected to move through Wisconsin through the next 48 hours and will bring snow, high winds, reduced visibility, and frigid temperatures.

Road conditions are expected to vary significantly depending on location, so the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is encouraging drivers to be weather aware, especially if traveling for the holiday weekend.

Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state on Friday due to potential blizzard-like conditions. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and check road conditions before heading out.

Winter road conditions include good winter driving, slippery stretches, snow-covered, ice-covered, and travel not advised.

Winds are expected to gust up to 55 miles per hour and could create limited visibility on the roads, even when snow is not falling.

Sustained winds can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles like trucks, which are at risk of losing control or tipping over in windy conditions. Drivers should be aware when traveling near larger vehicles and keep a safe distance.

Conditions may become too challenging for tow companies to assist stranded or disabled vehicles, so it could take longer to get help. With subzero windchills expected, becoming stranded on the highway could turn dangerous for motorists.

Preparation before winter travel

If you must travel, check 511wi.gov for road conditions or incidents along your route. Download the 511 Wisconsin app to monitor conditions on the go. Monitor 511 Wisconsin on Twitter (@511WI) for the latest incidents and information.

Clear snow and ice from vehicles before traveling.

Fill the gas tank and windshield washer fluid.

Have a fully charged phone and an emergency kit in your vehicle.

Alert others about your route and expected travel time.

Precautions while driving