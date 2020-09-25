Big change in temperatures on the way

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Warmer temperatures last overnight as clouds start to pick up. A stray storm is possible for areas in the northwoods, everyone else remain partly cloudy. Tonight low temperatures into the low 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds will last most of the day tomorrow. Stronger storms are possible north as we get into the evening and overnight hours on Saturday. High temperatures once again get close to 80 in many spots.

The downward trend of temperatures begins on Sunday. Spotty showers possible with highs getting to around 70.

High temperatures will continue to decrease throughout the week with an upper level trough building in. Through mid-week highs only get into the 50s. Small rain chances will last almost every day with the best chance of rain coming on Tuesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store