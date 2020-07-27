Big drop in humidity to end July

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A nice stretch of weather returns to the area after a cold front goes by early this morning. Not only will the humidity drop for Monday, but sunshine will return plus is will be a little cooler. The high tops out at 83 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The only kicker will be for the late afternoon, early evening when a couple stray showers will form – especially up north. This is not a rain chance for everyone. Winds get a bit breezy from 10 to 20 miles per hour out of the west-northwest.

Tonight skies will clear of any rain leaving a starry night. It will continue to stay comfortable with a low of 62 degrees.

Tomorrow is a rinse/repeat type of forecast. Mostly sunny, a little breezy and low 80s for highs. Another stray shower chance is possible for the afternoon and evening, but again, most communities should remain dry.

The rest of the week brings more sun, staying comfortable and dry, with the humidity with upper 70s and low 80s for temps up until the weekend. Take a look:

