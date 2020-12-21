Big swing in temperatures leading up to Christmas

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cloudy skies and light rain or snow showers that we’ve seen Monday will gradually come to an end by midnight. The clouds will hang tough, but a few breaks in the clouds could arrive well after midnight. Lows will remain mild for this time of the year in the 20s.

Dry weather is in the forecast for Tuesday. We should see a little sunshine early in the day before clouds quickly cover the sky once again ahead of our next storm system. Highs will be in the middle 30s with a south wind at 5-10 mph.

Our next weather system will impact the region starting on Wednesday. A gusty south wind will bring temperatures into the lower 40s which will keep any precipitation in the form of rain during the afternoon and evening. As colder air eventually arrives any lingering moisture could turn that rain over to snow showers with strong west to northwest winds developing.

Behind this storm system some of the coldest air of the season arrives for Christmas Eve day where highs could struggle to hit 20. Christmas will be another chilly one as well with highs around 20 with wind chills below zero. Highs then start to moderate for next weekend.

