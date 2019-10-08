Big swing in temperatures to end the week

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Another gorgeous fall day on the way for Tuesday as a large ridge of high pressure resides south of Wisconsin. Winds will make a turn to the south for the afternoon which draws in slightly warmer temperatures than yesterday. Highs are expected to reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees! Skies will be sunny with just a few passing clouds.

Tonight, mostly clear skies but it will not be a chilly as we keep a bit of a wind around from the south. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Still another beautiful day for Wednesday, mostly sunny skies and a high of 70.

Thursday brings more clouds to Wisconsin, with afternoon temperatures around 67 degrees. It’s possible to see a stray shower in the afternoon, but the better chance for rain will hold off until Thursday night and Friday.

A FALL STORM SYSTEM LATE THIS WEEK

– Rain chances becoming likely Friday with scattered showers along a cold front

– Expect a big drop in temperatures for the weekend, from the 60s on Friday, to the 40s Saturday and Sunday.

– Winds will be blustery at times late this week with wind gusts approaching 35 or 40 miles per hour.

– Areas to the North/West may see the first snowflakes of the year Saturday night and Sunday as light precipitation falls on the back end of this system.