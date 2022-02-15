The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A blustery south wind will keep temperatures on the rise through the night making it into the lower 40s by the morning.

Wednesday: High temperatures in the 40s will occur during the first half of the day before a cold front sweeps through. Ahead of the front, scattered rain showers will be possible. If the colder air arrives soon enough, there could be a brief period of a wintry mix before the precipitation exits. Winds will turn to the northwest behind the front at 10-20 mph.

A larger storm system passes to our south on Thursday with highs back into the 20s. Another clipper system moves through late in the day Friday which will bring us a chance for light snow showers. The weekend begins cool with temperatures in the middle 20s before getting a nice bump into the 40s on Sunday. Another storm system could bring more chances for rain and snow to the region early next week.